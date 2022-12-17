Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten Sells 30,000 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $823,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $25.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.64. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,659,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,995,000 after purchasing an additional 145,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,629,000 after buying an additional 67,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,938 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Amkor Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,355,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,363,000 after acquiring an additional 71,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Stories

