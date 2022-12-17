Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Megan Faust sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $868,500.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

AMKR stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.64. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Amkor Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,153,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,090,000 after purchasing an additional 684,917 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,312,000 after purchasing an additional 656,355 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,724,000 after purchasing an additional 405,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 395,819 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 348,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

