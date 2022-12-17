Amphenol Co. (APH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on January 11th

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Amphenol has raised its dividend by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average of $72.79. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $245,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

