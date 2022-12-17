Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Down 4%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) shares were down 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 82,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 296,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 540,056 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

