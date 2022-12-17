Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Trading Down 4%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) shares were down 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 82,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 296,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.