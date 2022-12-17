Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:IWIN) Holdings Raised by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:IWIN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 8.13% of Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWIN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,762,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF in the second quarter worth about $248,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

