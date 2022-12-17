Ana Maria White Sells 170 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2022

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIVGet Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total value of $26,181.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 14th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50.
  • On Friday, October 14th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.33, for a total value of $24,196.10.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV opened at $144.17 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.92.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIVGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.77.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.