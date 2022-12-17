Ana Maria White Sells 170 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total value of $26,181.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50.

On Friday, October 14th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.33, for a total value of $24,196.10.

FFIV opened at $144.17 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.92.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.77.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

