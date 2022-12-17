Analysts Offer Predictions for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 12th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

KRG stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 517,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,012,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,012,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,500 shares of company stock worth $2,013,888 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.72%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

