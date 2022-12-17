Analysts Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target at $14.50

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLNE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 13.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 1.0 %

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile



Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

