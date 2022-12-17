Analysts Set Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) PT at $38.67

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EBKDY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($40.00) to €39.00 ($41.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €33.00 ($34.74) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($35.79) to €37.00 ($38.95) in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

EBKDY opened at $14.91 on Friday. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

