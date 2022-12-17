Analysts Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Target Price at $49.73

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,494 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,148 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,489,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,880,000 after acquiring an additional 182,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $49.73.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

