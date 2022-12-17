Analyzing Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA) & Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA – Get Rating) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Himalaya Technologies and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A N/A Comstock Resources 29.59% 70.54% 16.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Himalaya Technologies and Comstock Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A Comstock Resources $1.85 billion 1.87 -$241.73 million $3.44 4.29

Analyst Recommendations

Himalaya Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Comstock Resources.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Himalaya Technologies and Comstock Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himalaya Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Resources 2 4 3 0 2.11

Comstock Resources has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.87%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Himalaya Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Himalaya Technologies has a beta of -1.12, suggesting that its share price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Himalaya Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himalaya Technologies

Himalaya Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, provides information services for the cannabis industry. It operates Kanab.Club, a social site for health and wellness products and services in the cannabis market. The company was formerly known as Homeland Resources Ltd. Himalaya Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,557 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

