Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 10,313 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 393.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,779,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $207.72 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $256.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

