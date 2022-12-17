Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$49.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$50.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.73. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$37.57 and a 52-week high of C$55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7894519 EPS for the current year.

AND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.50.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

