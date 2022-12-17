Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,390 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.63. 1,277,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.43. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.12 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.