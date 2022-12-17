Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.22

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and traded as high as $18.12. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 21,064 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on AHCHY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Anhui Conch Cement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Up 4.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

