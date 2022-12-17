API3 (API3) Price Hits $1.18 on Exchanges

API3 (API3) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. One API3 token can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00007035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $72.87 million and $4.56 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

API3 Token Profile

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official website is api3.org.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

