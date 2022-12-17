Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIF. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AIF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,669. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $15.96.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.122 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

