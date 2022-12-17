Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Lessened by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,073 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 2.4% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 43.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 228.7% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 219.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 632 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $104.73 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average of $96.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

