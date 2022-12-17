Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Up 21.1% in November

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 630,100 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 520,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 68,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 47,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.54. 1,910,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,899. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 59.43%. The company had revenue of $916.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

About Arcos Dorados

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.