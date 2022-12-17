Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.24

Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.42 ($0.04). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04), with a volume of 5,043,174 shares.

Ariana Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael de Villiers sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £22,500 ($27,603.97). In related news, insider Kerim Sener acquired 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £9,750 ($11,961.72). Also, insider Michael de Villiers sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £22,500 ($27,603.97).

Ariana Resources Company Profile

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company also explores for silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

