Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $212.00 at Cowen

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $203.00 to $212.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.26.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $123.66 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.48.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,489,273. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

