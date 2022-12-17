Ark Price Hits $0.26 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Ark has a market capitalization of $44.28 million and $7.33 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001559 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00026000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000323 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004974 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004259 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 169,812,312 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

