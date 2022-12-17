Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $8.25 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.1% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.21. 5,194,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.90. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

