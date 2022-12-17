Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Autodesk by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.40. 2,292,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.08 and its 200-day moving average is $199.59. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $285.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $245,827. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

