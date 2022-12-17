Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the November 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 990,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $201.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

