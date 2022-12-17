Artis REIT (TSE:AX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Artis REIT Stock Performance

Artis REIT has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$14.42.

Get Artis REIT alerts:

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($1.18). The business had revenue of C$94.11 million for the quarter.

Artis REIT Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artis REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.