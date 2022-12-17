AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises about 1.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 29.6% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZN. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.22) to £118 ($144.77) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.22) to £130 ($159.49) in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,343.11.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $210.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

