Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.67. Atkore has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $128.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $350,699. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 684.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 3,577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

