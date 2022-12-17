Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Atlas Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. Atlas has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Atlas Announces Dividend

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Institutional Trading of Atlas

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Atlas during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

