Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Short Interest Up 5.6% in November

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 878,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,907,000 after buying an additional 728,412 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after purchasing an additional 636,809 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $71,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

ATO traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.77. 1,713,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,956. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.97.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

