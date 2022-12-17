AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after acquiring an additional 950,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $18.49 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

