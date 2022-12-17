AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Reduced by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 29.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.3% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 877,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 488,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE T opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.