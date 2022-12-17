AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Reduced by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 29.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.3% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 877,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 488,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE T opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.