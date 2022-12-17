AT&T Inc. (T) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on February 1st

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

AT&T has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6,568.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,793,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,766,673 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

