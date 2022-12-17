Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 990 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 2.0% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $267.41 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.60.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.