Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,120,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 82,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.8% during the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,855,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,430,286.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,855,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,430,286.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,078,739 shares of company stock worth $7,606,842 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 2.89.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

