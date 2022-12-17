Atwood & Palmer Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Highwoods Properties

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 3.8 %

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of HIW stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

