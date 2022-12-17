Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 52.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.80 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.