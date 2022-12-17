Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $30.68 Million Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. onsemi makes up approximately 3.0% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $30,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 74,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $767,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in onsemi by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in onsemi by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $65.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average is $64.28. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on onsemi to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

