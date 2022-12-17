Atwood & Palmer Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $206.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $260.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.75.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

