Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases 478 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $284.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.64. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

