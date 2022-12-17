Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 206,303 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,303 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $25.05.

