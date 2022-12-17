Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 348,192 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,192 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.36% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,180,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,053,000 after purchasing an additional 214,208 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,057,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,847,000 after acquiring an additional 142,479 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,538,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,093,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,451,000 after acquiring an additional 74,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 401.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,953,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,074 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $22.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

