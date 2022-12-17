Atwood & Palmer Inc. Trims Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,370 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF comprises about 1.7% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $17,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,304,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,560,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,823,000.

Shares of BATS JBBB opened at $45.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53.

