Atwood & Palmer Inc. Trims Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,370 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF comprises about 1.7% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $17,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,304,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,560,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,823,000.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of BATS JBBB opened at $45.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.