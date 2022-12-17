Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,698 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,954 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,913,000 after purchasing an additional 460,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $79.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

