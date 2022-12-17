Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys 16,514 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 3.1% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP opened at $52.30 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average is $54.55.

