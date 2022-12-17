Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys 782 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 1.1% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $40,484,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,127 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,300,000 after purchasing an additional 104,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after purchasing an additional 34,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 204.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after purchasing an additional 99,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $202.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.91 and its 200 day moving average is $196.39. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $178.51 and a 52-week high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.