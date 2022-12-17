Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOCT. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the second quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter worth $1,134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 127.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter worth $208,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Down 0.5 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70.

