Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $346.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $117.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

