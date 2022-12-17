Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 33.3% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $121.69 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

